Will work to strengthen BJP in Rajasthan: Rajendra Gudha

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader and former minister Rajendra Gudha on Wednesday said that his party will work to strengthen the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

Talking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here, Gudha said that this decision has been taken in view of the party's alliance with the BJP at the national level.

"Our party and supporters have decided that we will work to strengthen the BJP on all the 25 seats of Rajasthan," he added.

Gudha said that he will work as per the instructions of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

In response to a question regarding the alleged 'Red Diary' having mentions about the corruption done by the previous Ashok Gehlot-led government, he said that those who have committed corruption will be punished after the Lok Sabha elections.

Gudha refused to join the BJP in near future and said that he will support the saffron party.

While being the Panchayati Raj minister in the previous Gehlot regime, Gudha had cornered his own government in the Rajasthan Assembly on July 17 over law and order issues after which he was dismissed from the minister's post.

He had tried to wave an alleged 'Red Diary' in the House.

Gudha later joined the Shiv Sena and contested the assembly elections which he lost. PTI AG AS AS