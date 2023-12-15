Will work to take Centre's schemes to last mile: Rajasthan Dy CM Bairwa

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Friday said the state's new government will work to take the Centre's schemes to the last mile.

After taking charge as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Bairwa took potshots at the former Congress regime and alleged that they did not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work to reach the general public.

"The outgoing Congress government did not want the work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing should reach the public and Modi ji get the credit. They did not want it to happen. That's why the schemes were not allowed to reach the grassroot-level," Bairwa told reporters at the Secretariat here.

"We will work on taking those schemes to the last mile and at the ground level on priority," he added.

Regarding apprehensions of the previous Congress government's schemes being discontinued, Bairwa said, "They only changed the names of the schemes. The schemes were of our Bharatiya Janata Party." Responding to a poser on the Cabinet expansion, he said that the decision would be taken by the chief minister.

The deputy chief minister also accused the former Congress government of defaming Rajasthan because the atrocities on the Dalits were on the rise.

Earlier in the day, Bhajan Lal Sharma was sworn-in as the chief minister of Rajasthan by Governor Kalraj Mishra. Along with him, Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari took oath as the deputy chief ministers. PTI AG SDA AS AS