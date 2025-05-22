Will work together to develop Delhi, says Haryana CM after meeting Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta on Thursday and said they will work together to develop the national capital and make the lives of people easier.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Saini thanked the people of Delhi for electing the BJP to power in the national capital.

He also hit out at the AAP and accused them of "indulging" in politics over the water issue.

"In summers, the water consumption goes up...they (AAP) have a government in Punjab. They have reduced the water supply... (AAP) never thought about people," he charged.

"People of Punjab are watching. I feel that AAP will be wiped out from Punjab, and the lotus will bloom there, too," he added.