Will work together with everyone for development of Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said he would like to work together with everyone for the development of the state and the city.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Rs 799 crore Zoo Park - Aramghar flyover, the second longest in the city, which was named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away recently.

State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, his younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi and other leaders were present on the occasion.

The ruling Congress and AIMIM would work together for the progress of the state capital, he said. "We will do politics when elections come," Reddy said.

Referring to his virtual participation in the event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating various railway projects via video-conferencing from Delhi, the CM said he sought the PM's sanction and support for expansion of Hyderabad metro rail, Musi river rejuvenation and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and 'regional ring rail' in Hyderabad.

"The permissions are to be given by the Centre. I did not think that he belonged to the BJP and I am from Congress. If we think like that, work will not be done. When we work, we will take our share without hesitation," he said.

When the RRR is completed, it will attract a lot of investment which will lead to Hyderabad witnessing such development that "Delhi, Gurgaon, will become small before Telangana".

He said he cleared land acquisition and others for Charlapalli railway terminal after becoming chief minister.

"That's why, for the sake of the progress of Hyderabad, Telangana, if I have to fight with Modi ji, I will fight. If I have to join hands with Asaduddin Owaisi, I will do so and make efforts for development of Hyderabad," he said.

The four km-long Zoo Park - Aramghar flyover is the second longest flyover in the city after the P V Narasimha Rao Expressway (flyover) which is more than 11 kms long. PTI SJR SJR KH