Will write to all MPs urging them to consider my candidature: Sudershan Reddy

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) The Opposition's candidate for the vice presidential polls, B Sudershan Reddy, on Friday said he would write to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs urging them to consider his candidature.

If given an opportunity to serve as Vice President, he will protect and defend the Constitution, Reddy said at a press conference here.

Earlier in the day, Reddy met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar as he canvassed for votes for the vice presidential polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has nominated Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan for the September 9 election. PTI PR BNM