Will write to NMC as there is no large hospital in Sillod but minister Sattar is seeking medical college: Cong MLC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 23 (PTI) Congress MLC Kailas Gorantyal on Monday faulted the demand of Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar for a medical college in the latter's Sillod Assembly seat.

Addressing a press conference, Gorantyal said a medical college can come up only if the area has a 1000-bed hospital, which must be in operation for the past two years.

"There is no such hospital in Sillod. Still Sattar is seeking a medical college. I will write to the National Medical Commission seeking an inquiry into such a demand," Gorantyal said. PTI AW BNM BNM