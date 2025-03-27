Willing to make necessary amendments in mining policy to increase revenue: Himachal CM

Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is ready to make necessary amendments in the mining policy to increase revenue, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

He has said that till now we get an income of Rs 400 crore from mining which would be increased to Rs 1,000 crore.

Sukhu was responding to a question from BJP MLA from Bharmour, Janak Raj regarding the government's move to give 165 bighas of land on lease without auction. According to the mining policy, more than 5 bighas of government land cannot be given without auction.

The chief minister said that the wealth of the state should not be allowed to be looted. Any mistake in the previous cases will also be rectified. The chief minister said that the state government will send MLAs on foreign tours and provision for the same would be made in future under departmental projects.

"We want all MLAs, be it of Congress or BJP, to go on exposure visits abroad," Sukhu said while intervening in the question asked by Vipin Singh Parmar (BJP) on expenditure made by the state government on exposure trips.

The house was informed that a sum of Rs 1.59 crore was spent on foreign educational tours of school children in the state, while on the teachers' training programme conducted by the government educational institution of Singapore (Principal Academy Singapore), the government had spent Rs 2.13 crore.

Earlier, the state Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the selection was done in a transparent manner as per the criteria and as a result, children from remote areas of the state including Ani, Kinnaur's Rupi, Thural and other areas visited abroad.

He said that funding for this came under the Star Project sponsored by the World Bank. If this project gets an extension from the Central Government, then children will be sent on foreign tours next year as well, he added.