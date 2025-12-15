Willing to quit if Anbumani is prepared to reunite with father Ramadoss: PMK leader Mani

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) PMK leader G K Mani, a staunch loyalist of party founder Dr S Ramadoss, on Monday said he was willing to quit politics and not be a hurdle, as projected, if Anbumani Ramadoss is prepared to reunite with his father, setting aside his disagreements.

Mani, whom Anbumani accused as a "traitor" for supporting his father in the power tussle, said he was prepared to relinquish even his post as legislator if Anbumani returned to the parent organisation, which was nurtured by senior Ramadoss.

"Though he is not the president of PMK, Anbumani goes around claiming himself to be so, causing anguish to Doctor Ayya (Ramadoss). I, who Anbumani regards as a traitor for supporting his father, am willing to quit politics and even the post of MLA, if he is prepared to reunite with his father,” Mani told reporters here.

Even his son would give up the party post and remain with him at home till they are asked to return to the PMK.

"If we are not in the PMK then we will remain only at home," he added.

Recently, Anbumani hit out at Mani for creating a rift between him and his father and remarked, “Such traitors should be isolated.” Accusing Anbumani of "rebelling against his own father and party leader," Mani said the problems between the two could be resolved only when they "sit and iron out the differences." "But you need to be good-hearted to accept Ramadoss' leadership," Mani said and wondered if any father would agree if he was asked to break ties with his own son or vice versa. PTI JSP JSP ADB