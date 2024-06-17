Win for greens: MP govt junks Bhopal housing plan proposal that envisaged massive tree felling

Bhopal, Jun 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday rejected a proposal floated under the New Bhopal "re-densification" plan which may have led to cutting of more than 27,000 trees in the state capital, citing environmental conservation, a decision coming amid protests by local residents and green activists.

In a message on "X" in Hindi, state Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Keeping in view environmental protection and trees present in the area of the New Bhopal Re-densification Plan, the presented proposal was rejected after thorough consideration and instructions were given to examine other alternative locations." "Discussions should also be held with citizens and public representatives at the initial level for the new proposal," he added.

Under the re-densification plan, the state government wants to clear the existing constructions in the city's Shivaji Nagar area and develop the locality in a planned way.

Hundreds of Bhopal residents have joined hands to save more than 27,000 trees that they fear would be chopped as part of the mega project to make space for VVIP bungalows in the city.

For the past ten days, citizens, students and green activists have been campaigning against what they call the plan by the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board to construct bungalows for MLAs and bureaucrats by clearing trees at Shivaji Nagar and Tulsi Nagar, which are among green patches in the city.

Many of them, including women and an MLA of the ruling BJP, worshipped and clung to trees on Friday vowing to protect them.

MP Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Neeraj Mandloi had earlier clarified nothing will happen to the trees "immediately".

"It was a concept floated by the Housing Board before the Urban Development Minister. As of now, no approval has come. The government is sensitive towards protection of trees. There was no proposal to cut the trees as of now," he had asserted amid protests by citizens. PTI MAS RSY