Wind in Bihar in favour of 'Mahagathbandhan', says Cong leader Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (PTI) India cannot believe the exit poll results and field reports from Congress workers in Bihar where Assembly polls were held suggest that the wind is blowing in favour of the 'Mahagathbandhan', AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said here on Wednesday.

The exit polls conducted by various organisations on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in the state, a poor show for the opposition Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc in local parlance), and a disappointing performance for former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a protest organised by the Congress demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Board Minister taking responsibility for the Sabarimala gold theft case, Venugopal said Congress workers had been serving as observers in all Assembly constituencies in Bihar for the past six months and had given clear indications regarding the Mahagathbandhan’s victory in the state.

He rubbished the exit poll results in Bihar.

"What were the exit poll results after the Haryana elections? A landslide victory for Congress was predicted but the results came in a different way. So let us wait for the results to come," he said.

Venugopal alleged that the Election Commission has become a "compromise commission" and the elections in Bihar were held after removing 65 lakh voters.

"Earlier, during every election around 8.30 pm, the Election Commission used to give us full details of the total turnout, how many men and how many women voted etc. Now they are not doing it. In some elections, the total polling count was announced after two weeks. We have been reiterating that the Election Commission has become a compromise commission," Venugopal said.

He said the country will witness widespread protests against the efforts to "sabotage" the elections in India in the coming days.

The polling in two phases were held on November 6 and 11 in Bihar, and results will be announced on Friday.

The state has registered the highest voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in its history since 1951. PTI KPK TGB KH