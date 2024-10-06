Window for Haryana leaders to unwind before counting

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) With polling over after weeks of hectic campaigning, it is time to unwind for political leaders in Haryana as they await the October 8 counting of votes polled in the assembly elections.

While some are spending the time with their loved ones, some others have chosen to visit temples and holy places, seeking blessings for the result day.

It has been a gruelling year of campaigning for politicians in the state -- the first half consumed by the campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls, followed by intense few weeks of canvassing for the Assembly elections.

The campaigning for the state polls ended on October 3 and the votes were cast on October 5.

After polling was over Saturday evening, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini performed 'aarti' at the Jyotisar temple in Kurukshetra. The BJP leader was accompanied by the party's Subhash Sudha and other workers.

Congress veteran and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda spent time at his Rohtak residence, before leaving for the national capital on Sunday evening.

Supporters and party workers have been visiting him since Saturday and many were seen clicking selfies with the leader.

Some rice-millers also met Hooda on Sunday, sources said.

Indian National Lok Dal General Secretary Abhay Singh Chautala, who is seeking re-election from Ellenabad, spent the entire day with his grandson Udham Singh at his residence in Sirsa on Sunday.

Chautala said he was deeply influenced by freedom fighter Udham Singh, so he named his grandson after him and wants him to grow up and follow in the footsteps of the revolutionary.

Former chief minister and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala (89), who also campaigned for his party, took rest at the family's Teja Khera farm in Sirsa district.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, whose son Aditya is in the fray from Kaithal, went to Kedarnath temple to pay obeisance.

"Jai Baba Kedarnath. I am blessed to have a darshan this morning," Aditya Surjewala posted on X in Hindi along with a picture of him outside the temple in Uttarakhand.