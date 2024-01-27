Windowpane of flat shattered in suspected firing in Thane district

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) A windowpane of a flat on the fifth floor of a residential building was shattered in a suspected firing in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Mumbra area on Friday night, he said.

After being informed by the occupants of the flat, cops collected samples of the shattered glass for forensic testing to determine if the incident involved firing, said senior inspector NT Kolhatkar of Mumbra police station.

No bullet was found inside the flat, he added. PTI COR NR