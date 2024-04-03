Winds of change blowing across country, claims Aaditya; predicts good poll show by INDIA

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed winds of change are blowing across the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and predicted a "miracle" when votes polled in Bihar and Jharkhand are counted in June.

Seeking votes for party's Mumbai North-East candidate Sanjay Dina Patil during campaigning in suburban Vikhroli, the former Maharashtra minister alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) policy is to make opposition leaders join it or send them to jail if they refused to do so.

"The BJP's policy is (to make opponents join (them) or face (jail)," Thackeray said, hitting out at his former ally.

In this regard, he cited the examples of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, both anti-BJP politicians who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in separate money laundering cases.

"Winds of change are blowing in the country. There will be a miracle (in poll outcome) in Bihar and Jharkhand," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted, predicting a good show by INDIA alliance parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He maintained the South India has slammed the door on the BJP, be it Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, as far as elections are concerned.

The BJP-led NDA has set the target of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats as it wants to change the Constitution, Thackeray claimed.

Mumbai, which has half a dozen Lok Sabha seats, will vote in the fifth phase on May 20. PTI PR RSY