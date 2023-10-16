Windy conditions bring mercury down in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Windy conditions in the national capital on Monday brought the mercury down to 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. There was a slight nip in the air on Monday. The air quality index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 195 but deteriorated to poor category as the 24-hour AQI at 4 pm was recorded at 207. However, by 7 pm, the AQI showed marginal improvement to settle in the moderate category as the AQI read 200.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category. The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category on Tuesday, and poor category on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the IMD. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI SLB MNK MNK MNK