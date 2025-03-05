Windy day in Delhi as gusts reach up to 30 kmph

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi experienced a windy day on Wednesday as strong surface winds, with speed ranging from 20-30 kmph, prevailed throughout the day.

The daytime temperature recorded a high of 25 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches below the normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department has predicted strong surface winds for Thursday, likely from the northwest direction, with wind speed ranging from 14-18 kmph during morning hours.

The wind speed is expected to gradually decrease thereafter, settling between 12 and 14 kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon, the IMD said.

Private forecaster Skymet said the wind speed will decrease from Friday, when the temperature will start rising gradually.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi on Thursday are expected to settle around 29 and 13 degrees celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 119, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.