Windy morning in Delhi, air quality improves but still in 'poor' category

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality improved to 'poor' on Saturday as surface winds helped disperse pollutants.

According to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national Air Quality Index (AQI) published by the Central Pollution Control Board, the national capital's AQI was at 290 compared to 362 early on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

On Saturday, the national capital's minimum temperature was recorded two notches above normal at 17.1 degrees Celsius.

At 8:30 am, the humidity was at 88 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day in Delhi and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.