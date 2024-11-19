Wine Merchants withdraw decision to halt liquor sales in Karnataka on Nov 20

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) The Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association in Karnataka has decided to withdraw its decision to halt liquor sales across the state on November 20, the CMO said on Tuesday.

Last week, the Association had decided to halt liquor sales across the state on November 20 alleging “rampant corruption” in the Excise Department and the government’s “failure” to heed its demands.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's meeting with wine merchants’ was successful and they have clarified that they will not go on strike," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the CM during the meeting, assured that the demands of wine merchants will be reviewed sympathetically, and enforcement will be done to ensure that the merchants' businesses do well and bring more revenue to the government.

The CM said the Excise Commissioner will be instructed to monitor and ensure that officials don't harass wine merchants, and take action against errant officials.

Siddaramiah also assured that his government will consider implementing a counselling system for transfer of excise department officials.

He also instructed the officials to submit a report regarding problems faced by the wine merchants.

While announcing the strike, the Wine Merchants’ body had urged the CM to call a meeting to address their issues and take action to curb corruption in the Excise Department.

The demands they had put forth included -- merger of the Excise Department with the Finance Department, a guarantee to raise the profit margin on retail liquor sales to 20 per cent, among others.

During the meeting today, the wine merchants' clarified that they have not complained to the Governor that there has been corruption in the Excise Department, and lies have been spread about this.

"We have nothing to do with the complainant. If necessary, the matter can be verified and investigated," the representatives of Wine Merchants’ Association were quoted as saying.

An RTI activist had earlier this month sent an email to the chief minister, the Governor, and others, levelling corruption allegations against the excise minister and excise department officials. PTI KSU ROH