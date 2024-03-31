Wine shop salesman shot dead for refusing liquor after midnight in Greater Noida

Noida, Mar 31 (PTI) A wine shop salesman in Greater Noida was assaulted and shot dead allegedly by three unidentified young men who demanded liquor from him at around 2 am on Sunday but were denied, police said.

The incident took place at the authorised wine shop located at New Haibatpur village under Bisrakh police station area and the deceased has been identified as Hari Om, a native of Amroha district in western Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"Around 2 am, three boys landed up at the shop, which was closed at the time. However, they went to the rear side of the shop and started banging a door there, demanding liquor be sold to them. The rear opens into a small residential locality. The salesman refused their demand which led to a fight between them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti said.

"Among those boys, one of them had a country-made pistol, which was used to open fire and a bullet hit the salesman after which the trio fled the spot. By then, the colleagues of the salesman gathered there and rushed Hari Om to a hospital where he died during treatment," the DCP said.

Suniti said police officers reached the spot for inspection after being alerted and an investigation has been launched into the case.

"The CCTV footage and other surveillance cameras installed at the location and nearby are being analysed to trace the culprits. We have been able to get hold of some useful information about the accused, which is being developed further," she said.

An FIR is being lodged in the case and further legal proceedings, including the post mortem examination, are being carried out, she added. PTI KIS TIR TIR