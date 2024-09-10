Wing commander booked for alleged rape after junior's complaint; IAF says cooperating with police probe

Srinagar, Sep 10 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a Wing Commander following complaints of rape by a woman flying officer, officials said here on Tuesday.

Both the IAF officers are currently stationed in Srinagar.

After the complaint, the FIR under "relevant sections of the law" was filed at Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The IAF said it is cooperating with the police.

"We are aware of the case. The Air Force Station in Srinagar was approached by the local Budgam police station on the subject. We are fully cooperating towards this case," a senior IAF official said. PTI SSB KND MPB ZMN