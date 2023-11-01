Winged Stallions: Two IL-38s to be stationed permanently at National Maritime Heritage Complex in Guj, K'taka

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Two IL-38s -- Indian Navy's prized 'Winged Stallions' -- will be stationed permanently at National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat and another location in Karnataka to inspire the coming generations.

The Navy said this is a post on X on Wednesday.

The Ilyushin-38 Sea Dragon long-range maritime patrol aircraft of the Navy on Tuesday bid adieu to the nation after 46 "glorious" years of service.

The decommissioning ceremony was held at INS Hansa, Dabolim in Goa.

"The Journey Continues...While flying comes to an end, 2 IL38s will remain stationed permanently at National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal & at Nipani, Karnataka - inspiring generations to come A Tribute to nearly 5 decades of service to Navy & the Nation #WingedStallions," the Navy posted on X.

INAS 315 was commissioned on October 1, 1977, with the induction of IL-38 aircraft heralding a modern era of airborne long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare in the Navy, a senior official said on Tuesday.

With its unique capabilities, striking prowess and extended reach covering the vast Indian Ocean region, the IL-38 SD has over the years proven itself to be a formidable force multiplier.

The mighty 'Winged Stallion' that adorns the squadron's crest has been living up to the squadron motto of 'Victory is my Profession', keeping a sharp vigil over and beneath the seas, in its relentless pursuit to secure the nation's maritime boundaries, the official said. PTI KND CK