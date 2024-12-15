Winged visitors flock to water bodies in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 15 (PTI) As the mercury dipped in Jharkhand, winged visitors started flocking to water bodies of the state, turning them into major attractions for bird watchers and tourists.

Jharkhand has been witnessing a large influx of migratory birds this year due to early arrival of winter, according to bird watchers.

They come to places like Jharkhand to protect themselves from extreme cold in Central Asia, Himalayan Region, Mongolia and Tibetan plateau.

"Due to extreme cold in their original places, migratory birds face shortage of food and they also face challenges for breeding. So, they migrate places like Jharkhand to serve their two major purposes - food and breeding," state Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) S R Natesh told PTI.

Migratory birds are being seen in Patratu dam (Ramgarh), Tenughat dam (Bokaro), Topchanchi Lake, Tilliya and Maithan dams (all in Dhanbad), Kanke and Rukka dams (Ranchi), Dimna Lake (Jamshedpur), Baska dam (Chatra) Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary (Sahibganj) and other water bodies of the state, forest officials said.

"All divisional forest officers in the state have been directed to provide safety to the winged guests. The DFOs are making all efforts to provide safety to birds from poachers. They are also spreading awareness regarding the migratory birds among local people," Natesh said.

He said that they carry out censuses of birds in sanctuaries such as Udhwa, Hazaribag and Dalma at regular intervals to understand their presence.

Bird watchers are flocking to dams and lakes where species such as red-headed pochard, tufted duck, white-browed bulbul, bar-headed goose, wagtail and others have reached.

Around 25,000 to 30,000 migratory birds visit the water bodies of the state every year and stay between November and March, experts said.

Founder of Birdsbuddy, a group of bird lovers, Shiv Shankar Goswami, said that the birds find the weather conditions suitable for their survival in Jharkhand, as the temperature is conducive for them.

Presently, Jharkhand's minimum temperature is hovering between 4 degree Celsius and 10 degrees C, while the maximum is between 23 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, according to Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Goswami said that there is ample food for birds in water bodies due to adequate rainfall during monsoon season.

He, however, raised concern over rising human interference in water bodies, which might disturb the birds' habitats.

"Rising boating activity and installation of solar panels in water bodies are impacting the habitat of migratory birds. The government should look into the problem. Otherwise, birds may leave to other suitable destinations," he told PTI. PTI SAN RG