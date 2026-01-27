Wings India 2026: Begumpet Airport to host four-day civil aviation summit

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Begumpet Airport here is all set to host Wings India 2026, Asia’s largest biennial civil aviation event, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on January 28, sources said on Tuesday.

The launch will mark the start of a four-day global aviation gathering, scheduled to continue until January 31.

Anchored around the theme 'Indian Aviation: Paving the Future–From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability', Wings India 2026 will highlight India’s rapidly expanding aviation sector, a press release said.

The event will showcase the country’s growing global footprint and its vision to emerge as a hub for manufacturing, services, innovation, and sustainable aviation solutions.

The event will feature an international exhibition, static aircraft displays, flying and aerobatic shows, a high-level international conference, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an aviation job fair, an awards ceremony, and cultural programmes.

Delegates and participants from across the world are expected, reinforcing the event’s stature as a premier global aviation forum.

Static and flying displays will include a wide range of aircraft, with highlight performances by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force, the release added. PTI GDK SSK