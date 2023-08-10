Winners of Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize showcase artworks in digital exhibition

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Drawing inspiration from the themes of future cities, digital disruption and sustainability, the six winners of the second edition of the 'Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize' have put on show their artworks in an ongoing virtual exhibition.

The digital artworks are featured within an immersive 'meta-world' that represents a futuristic floating city in Asia.

The winners -- Viraag Desai, André Wee, Carla Chan, Chan Wan Kyn, Jamela Law and Natalie Wong -- have delved into human connections in a world increasingly driven by ArtificiaI Intelligence (AI), data and technology.

As part of the prize, the winners participated in a three-month Art and Technology Accelerator programme, where they completed their artwork based on their winning concept proposals.

The programme provided resources and mentorship from the prize's panel of industry experts, enabling the artists to develop their ideas and push the boundaries of digital art.

While 'Pathfinder' by Desai is an interactive alternate look at the history of craft through different materials and time periods; ‘Future Retro Future' by Wee re-envisions a new retro future as it draws upon nostalgia and offers a counterbalance to technological overload.

"Hand- sculpted using Virtual Reality and voxel tools, 'Pathfinder' pays homage to past sculptors and muralists while examining the impact of the Anthropocene," read the description of the artworks.

Another work, 'Traces of Space Beyond', by Chan is an ever-evolving visual journey, propelled in real-time by Zurich's weather, population, and flight data. It portrays the interconnectedness of earthly events and human influence, calling for careful observation and balance between progress and sustainability.

The exhibition, according to the organisers, creatively addresses "real-world challenges while illuminating the trends that shape the future".

"The Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize Prize virtual showcase celebrates our winners' exceptional talents and exemplifies our commitment to fostering dialogue about society’s changing priorities and creating value beyond wealth," said Jimmy Lee, member of the executive board, Julius Baer Group Ltd and Head Asia Pacific.

The other works featured in the exhibition include 'City in Aether' by Kyn, 'Scars, Skins, and Styles: Metamorphosis in the Metaverse' by Law and 'Algorithm Actually' by Wong.

The digital artworks can be viewed on the banking corporation's website till August 31. PTI MG MAH MAH