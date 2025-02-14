Winners of 'VentuRISE' 2024-25 announced

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday announced the winners of the 'VentuRISE 2024-25' Global Startup Challenge on the final day of Invest Karnataka 2025, the Global Investors’ Meet, held here.

The challenge received nearly 1,000 applications from across the globe highlighting Karnataka's growing stature as India’s innovation powerhouse.

The Grand Jury Pitch Round showcased groundbreaking ideas across three critical sectors: Aerospace & Defence (A&D), Electronics Systems Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) and Electric Vehicles & Clean Mobility (EV & CM).

According to an official statement, Nautical Wings Aerospace won the prize in the Aerospace & Defence sector.

Zepco Technologies Pvt Ltd emerged as the winner in the Electronics Systems Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

Infinity X Innovations Pvt Ltd secured the prize in the Electric Vehicles & Clean Mobility sector.

"The winners received a total prize pool of USD 300,000 along with exclusive access to industry leaders, investors, expert mentors and potential collaborators," the statement added.

VentuRISE is a global startup platform that recognises, rewards, and supports startups in the manufacturing and sustainability-related sectors. PTI AMP SSK KH