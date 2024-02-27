Winning 400 seats not 'big target' for BJP, says Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Winning 400 seats is not a "big target" for the BJP and it is aiming to win seats nationwide, including in southern India, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

At a summit organised by the TV9 Network, Yadav alleged that the Congress opposed every progressive step taken in the country and that "its only agenda is the welfare of one family".

Regarding the Congress' allegation that the BJP could tamper with electronic voting machines (EVMs) to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said, "The Congress is currently completely directionless and blames EVMs for its defeats. There is no logic in its statements." He said winning 400 seats is not a "big target" for the BJP.

When asked about its strategy for winning more seats in southern India, Yadav said the BJP is aiming to win seats in all parts of the country.

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Union minister said the BJP united the country by removing Article 370 and the Congress should have supported it.

Yadav also cornered the Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit announcing a Ram Yatra, saying the same party had opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"This party filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying Lord Ram did not exist. Their devotion is fake," he said.

Addressing the Congress' allegation that the BJP government failed to deliver on its promise of creating two crore jobs every year, Yadav pointed out that Employees' Provident Fund Organisation data shows a continuous increase in the employment rate in the private sector.

"Periodic Labour Force Survey figures also support the trend," he said and added that the Centre is providing jobs to one lakh people every month, and this is in addition to the jobs created by state governments. PTI GVS GVS SZM