Winning Bihar elections crucial for Mahagathbandhan, country: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that winning the Bihar Assembly elections is not only crucial for the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), but also for the country.

"This election isn't just about Bihar... it's about sending a message to the country about what happened in Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra. And if they have become arrogant, and arrogance persists, that's not appropriate in a democracy," he said while interacting with reporters.

On being asked about the grand alliance's prospects in the Bihar elections, he said, "I believe that after 20 years, Bihar needs change. Change must happen, and the Mahagathbandhan will put in all its efforts. Everyone is united, committed, and we will succeed." Gehlot, the senior Congress party observer for the poll-bound state, also took a dig at Nitish Kumar's relationship with the BJP in Bihar.

He said, "A perception has developed that he has been in power for 20 years, and Nitish Kumar has changed alliances...which has tarnished his image. He was once a prime ministerial candidate, and today, even the BJP isn't consulting him properly." Gehlot said, "The BJP, whether it's Amit Shah or any other leader, keeps saying things like, 'We'll see who will become the Chief Minister after the elections. So, he was once thinking about becoming the Prime Minister, and now, whether he will become the Chief Minister or not... this is the situation." PTI AG AMJ AMJ