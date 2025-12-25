Winning Mumbai civic polls to be true tribute to Vajpayee, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) Hoisting the Mahayuti's flag on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be true tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday on the occasion of the stalwart's birth anniversary.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while results will be declared the next day.

"There is a resolve to form a Mahayuti government in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and make the slogan 'Darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom' a reality. This election is being fought with the aim of establishing transparent and honest governance in the civic body," Fadnavis said while addressing 'Atal Good Governance Conference' organised at the Mumbai BJP office.

Atalji's legacy continues to inspire the nation and laid the foundation for the 'New India' being shaped under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said.

"Vajpayee provided a new direction to India's foreign policy as external affairs minister, strengthened the economy despite global sanctions imposed after nuclear tests, and promoted national unity through infrastructure projects such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and world-class highways," he added.

Fadnavis noted that Vajpayee was the first PM to address the United Nations in Hindi, giving global recognition to Indian languages.

Describing him as a scholar with deep knowledge of literature and languages, the CM said the ideology, resolve and nationalism shown by Vajpayee are being carried forward by PM Modi, enabling India to emerge as a leading global power.

"The Mahayuti is contesting the Mumbai municipal polls with the aim of establishing transparent and honest governance. The real tribute to Atalji will be paid on January 16, when the Mahayuti's flag flies atop the Mumbai Municipal Corporation," Fadnavis asserted.

Fadnavis said even though the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has been named 'Atal Setu', there is a collective demand for a grand memorial in Mumbai to honour Vajpayee's memory.

This would be realised in the future, Fadnavis said while asserting that Vajpayee 's legacy is an inspiration for national service. PTI MR BNM