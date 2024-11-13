Winter action plan: Delhi govt to set up 250 pagoda tents for homeless individuals

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi government has rolled out a winter action plan for the homeless as part of which 200-250 pagoda tents with a capacity to accommodate around 2,000 people will be set up and 16 rescue teams will be formed.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) currently operates 197 shelters for the homeless across the city with a total capacity of 7,092 people, according to officials.

As part of the winter action plan, the government will set up an additional 200 to 250 waterproof and fire-retardant pagoda tents which will accommodate around 2,000 more homeless individuals. These tents will be set up in areas with high concentrations of homeless people.

An official said the government has allocated Rs 3 crore for the implementation of the plan from November 15 this year to March 15, 2025 to provide shelter to the homeless and ensure their comfort.

Sixteen rescue teams will be formed in collaboration with Social Mobilisation Agencies and NGOs. These teams will operate between 10 pm and 4 am every day, rescuing homeless individuals found sleeping in open spaces or on roadsides, the plan stated.

Each team will be equipped with a vehicle, a driver and two attendants. They will transport the rescued individuals to nearby shelters or hospitals if needed, it stated.

According to the plan, a monitoring system will oversee the implementation at multiple levels. The Joint Apex Advisory Committee (JAAC) led by the DUSIB CEO will coordinate efforts among various departments, including the health department, municipal corporations and police.

A centralised control room will coordinate the rescue operations, handle information through a dedicated helpline, mobile app and other sources, the plan stated.

People can also inform authorities about homeless individuals by uploading photographs on the 'Rain Basera' mobile app which will help track their location via GPS for immediate assistance.

Awareness campaigns will also be launched to inform the public about the available shelters and rescue services. Repair and maintenance of shelters have been prioritised to ensure that the facilities are in good condition for the winter season, the plan stated.

The DUSIB has collaborated with various civic agencies to ensure the availability of basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity and sanitation facilities at all shelters, it said.

The shelters will also have facilities like television, hot water, blankets and lockers to store personal belongings, it said. PTI SHB DIV DIV