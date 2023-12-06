Winter action plan for homeless begins, 110 tents set up across Delhi: DUSIB

New Delhi: Homeless people in the national capital are being shifted to temporary tents set up by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board as part of the city government's winter action plan, officials said on Wednesday.

A meeting of the joint apex advisory committee was held in the first week of November to rescue homeless people and provide shelter to them. The committee comprises nodal officials of the Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Police, a DUSIB official told PTI.

"Delhi government's winter action plan for the homeless has started and rescue teams have also been deployed to shift them to the temporary tents," the official said.

He said 110 tents have been set up in the city for the homeless and 15 rescue teams have been deployed on the ground who are spreading awareness about the arrangements.

"Around 30 to 40 more tents will be set up soon. We conduct surveys and accordingly chalk out the locations where tents need to be set up," the official said.

The teams identify the clusters and inform the control room that sends volunteers to shift the homeless to the temporary tents.

Teams of doctors are also visiting the temporary shelters twice a week.

"The homeless are being provided food and tea and this is something that we do all year long. We also keep track of the work that is happening," the DUSIB official said.