Winter Char Dham pilgrims can avail 25 pc discount at GMVN hotels: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Dec 10 (PTI) Devotees coming to Uttarakhand for the Winter Char Dham Yatra can avail 25 per cent discount on tariff at hotels run by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday.

The four major Char Dham destinations -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- are closed for winter, but the idols of the presiding deities continue to be worshipped at their winter abodes in Ukhimath, Jyotirmath (Joshimath), Mukhba and Kharsali, respectively.

Dhami, who chaired a meeting to review the arrangements made for the winter pilgrims, said a discount of 25 per cent on tariff will be offered to the devotees at GMVN hotels.

The chief minister, who inaugurated the Winter Char Dham Yatra on Sunday by offering prayers at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, asked the concerned officials to strengthen the registration portal for the Yatra.

Suggesting to promote the winter pilgrimage in other states on a large scale, Dhami said the Yatra will prove a game-changer in boosting the state's economy.

The chief minister also said the pilgrimage centres around the winter abodes such as Panch Badri and Panch Kedar should be developed. PTI ALM ARI