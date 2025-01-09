Winter chill continues in Rajasthan, Fatehpur coldest at 3 deg C

Jaipur: Cold conditions continued in parts of Rajasthan today with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest night temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius, up by couple of notches from the 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded the night before.

Sikar recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, Karauli 4.2 degrees, Sangaria and Jalore 4.3 degrees each, Sirohi 4.4 degrees, Churu and Dausa 4.7 degrees each, and Baran 4.9 degrees, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was below 10 degrees Celsius at almost all the major cities across the state on Thursday morning, it said.

The state's only hill station, Mount Abu, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in state capital Jaipur stood at 7.4 degrees Celsius today, the weather office said.