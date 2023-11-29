Winter session just for 10 days not enough to discuss key issues: Maharashtra Congress leader

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the duration of the upcoming winter session of the state legislature, claiming that only 10 working days of the House are not sufficient to discuss key issues.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here, he also accused the Eknath Shinde government of not being serious about holding the winter session of the legislature.

The winter session will be held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, between December 7 and 20.

"In the upcoming winter session, the Maharashtra government has kept only 10 working days. We are completely dissatisfied with this schedule. We want to discuss unseasonal rains, corruption in the administration and other important issues, but the government has decided to let the House function only for 10 days," Wadettiwar said.

"Our demand is to have at least 15 working days in the winter session. We are not sure whether the next budget session will last just a couple of days or will be of longer duration," the Congress legislator, who represents the Bramhapuri assembly constituency in Chandrapur district, said. PTI ND NP