Winter Session: Lok Sabha passes 18 bills

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Lok Sabha passed 18 Bills in the Winter session of Parliament, including three to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act. These are the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, respectively. A bill to regulate the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, the Post Office Bill that seeks to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act, the Telecommunication Bill which lays provisions that the central government will provide authorisation for telecom-related activities, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill were also among the Bills passed by the Lower House of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the session, and recorded a productivity of 74 per cent. Here are the bills passed in this session: The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills: These will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. The bills aim to replace the colonial-era laws and provide focus on a citizen-centric criminal justice system, according to the government.

The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill: It comes with a provision to refund taxes collected that have not been incorporated in the Finance Bill. It repeals the Provisional Collection of Taxes Act, 1931, and provides for the interim imposition or increase of customs or excise duty. The Bill retains all the provisions under the Act. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill : The bill seeks to raise the cap on the age for the president and members of the GST Appellate Tribunals (GSTAT) to 70 years and 67 years, respectively. Currently, the age limit for the president is 67 years and for GSTAT members is 65 years. It also aims to align the provisions of the Central GST Act in line with the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill: The Bill extends protection against punitive action to unauthorised developments in Delhi for three years beyond the December 31 deadline. It amends the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011. The Act protects unauthorised development and encroachment by specified persons in the Union Territory of Delhi from punitive action.

The Post Office Bill: It replaces the Indian Post Office Act, 1898. According to the bill, the government will not have exclusive privilege over conveying letters. The director general of postal services will be appointed to head India Post, and will have powers to make regulations on various matters including tariffs for services and supply of postage stamps. It also provides that the government may intercept an article transmitted through India Post on specified grounds, including security of the state and public order.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: The Bill amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and increases the total number of seats in the J&K assembly to 90 from 83. It also reserves seven seats for Scheduled Castes and nine seats for Scheduled Tribes. It adds that the lieutenant governor may nominate up to two members from the Kashmiri migrant community to the legislative assembly and one member representing displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill: It amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, which provides for reservation in jobs and admission to members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other socially and educationally backward classes. The Bill substitutes weak and under-privileged classes with other backward classes as declared by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The definition of weak and under-privileged classes is deleted from the Act.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill: The Bill amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and reserves, as nearly as possible, one-third of all elected seats in the J&K assembly for women. This reservation will also apply to the seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the assembly.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill: It seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Puducherry assembly for women.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill: The Bill amends the Central Universities Act, 2009, for establishment the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu in Telangana.

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill: It amends the Advocates Act, 1961. The Bill repeals certain sections related to touts under the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879.

The Telecommunication Bill: The bill makes provision for the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, and also providing a non-auction route for the allocation of satellite spectrum.

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill: It seeks to establish a mechanism to appoint the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Apart from these two appropriation bills, a Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2023-2024 and Demands for Excess Grants for 2020-2021 were also passed by the Lok Sabha. PTI AO AO ANB ANB