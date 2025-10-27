Winter session of Assam assembly from Nov 25

Guwahati, Oct 27 (PTI) The winter session of the Assam assembly will begin on November 25, an official statement said on Monday.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya summoned the sitting of the House at 9.30 am on November 25, said the statement issued by the assembly secretariat.

An official of the assembly secretariat said the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House is likely to meet in the first week of November to finalise the tenure of the coming Session.

"The proposal will be presented before the BAC to hold the session for five days. They will then confirm it," he said. PTI TR TR SOM