Winter session of Bihar Legislature from Nov 6, likely to be stormy

Patna, Nov 1 (PTI) The five-day winter session of the Bihar Legislature, scheduled to begin on November 6, is likely to be stormy as the Mahagathbandhan government will table a report on the recently released caste census in the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recently announced that his government will table the report on the caste-based survey in both the Houses – assembly and council – in the upcoming session which will conclude on November 10.

The BJP, which has raised doubts over the authenticity and the procedure followed in conducting the census, has made it clear that its members will raise the issue in both Houses.

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, told PTI on Wednesday, "The survey conducted by the government is faulty. The BJP is committed to the all-round development of Dalits and OBCs. But questions will be raised on the authenticity and the procedure followed by the state government in conducting this survey." "We will also raise the issue of deteriorating law and order and corruption, among others," he added.

A second supplementary budget would be presented during the session, said a senior official of the assembly.

The monsoon session, which concluded on July 14, was marked by a deadlock between the opposition and the state government over several issues, including the teacher's recruitment policy, corruption and unemployment. PTI PKD ACD