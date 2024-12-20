Winter session of Chhattisgarh assembly adjourned sine die; 7 bills cleared

Raipur, Dec 20 (PTI) The four-day-long winter session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, where seven bills were discussed and passed, concluded here on Friday.

After completing the listed business for the day, Speaker Raman Singh adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

A total of four sittings were held during the session which saw discussion for about 21 hours. During the session, notices about 814 questions, including 420 starred and 394 unstarred questions, were received, Singh said.

Unstarred questions are those to which written answers are given by ministers, while 'starred questions' are those to which answers are desired to be given orally on the floor of the House during the Question Hour.

A total of 288 calling attention notices were received in the session, of which 85 notices were accepted, while eight were converted in the Zero Hour (notices), the speaker said.

"This is the silver jubilee year of the establishment of the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha. I am very happy that the incumbent sixth assembly of Chhattisgarh has been constantly trying to strengthen parliamentary values established in its past.

"I have full faith that parliamentary conduct and behaviour of all of you (MLAs) will prove to be a powerful medium to enhance the dignity of this sacred temple of democracy," Singh added.

Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000.

The budget session of the assembly is expected to be held in February, he added. PTI TKP RSY