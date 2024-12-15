Winter Session of Chhattisgarh assembly to be held from Dec 16 to 20

Raipur, Dec 15 (PTI) The Winter Session of the Chhattisgarh assembly will be held between December 16 and 20 and will have four sittings, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The official said December 18 has been declared a holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas, a revered 18th century figure who founded the Satnami sect.

The BJP has 54 MLAs in the 90-member House, followed by the Congress with 35, while one seat was won by Gondwana Gantantra Party.

BJP MLAs had met on Friday to discuss the floor strategy for the session, while Congress legislators met on Saturday for the same. PTI COR BNM