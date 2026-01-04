Winter Session of Delhi Assembly likely to see heated debates on pollution, CAG reports

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The four-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly beginning on Monday is likely to see heated debates on pollution and three CAG reports that will be tabled by the government.

Besides discussing the root causes of the perennial problem of air pollution and assessing past measures, the Rekha Gupta dispensation will table three CAG reports -- on the luxuriously renovated bungalow of Arvind Kejriwal when he was the chief minister, the functioning of the Delhi Jal Board, and Delhi government-run universities during AAP rule.

The BJP had termed the bungalow "Seesh Mahal" during last year's Assembly poll hustings.

The issue of the authenticity of 'Phansi Bhar is also likely to resonate in the House again as the Business Advisory Committee of the Delhi Assembly will place a resolution on it.

During the Monsoon Session, Chief Minister Gupta had told the House that the structure, which was renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as a "phansi ghar" (execution room), was actually a "tiffin room" as per records.

Displaying a 1912 map of the assembly complex, she had said that there was no documentation or evidence indicating that the space was used for executions.

The session will open with an address by the lieutenant governor at 11 am on Monday.

In a statement, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "The Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will reflect the principles of orderly deliberation, transparency, and responsible legislative conduct." He reviewed the preparations for the session along with senior officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat and Public Works Department entrusted with the smooth functioning of the House.

During the inspection, Gupta assessed the readiness of the Assembly House, seating and desk arrangements for the members, digital infrastructure, and allied facilities essential for the smooth conduct of legislative business.

Emphasising the importance of meticulous planning and inter-departmental coordination, he underlined that all arrangements must reflect the seriousness and decorum befitting the proceedings of the House. PTI SLB NSD NSD