Winter session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly likely in last week of November: Speaker

Dharamshala (HP), Nov 3 (PTI) The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is likely to be held in Dharamshala in the last week of November, said Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday.

The change is being considered to avoid inconvenience to tourists and business owners during the busy December tourist season in Dharamshala and surrounding areas, he added.

Pathania said eight sittings would be held in the upcoming session, making it the longest winter session ever to be held in Dharamshala.

He said the Himachal Pradesh Assembly has emerged as the best-performing legislative body in the country, owing to its constructive debates, transparent procedures, and disciplined functioning.

"The more meaningful the debates and dialogue are, the stronger the institution becomes in fulfilling the goals of economic and social transformation," Pathania remarked.

He emphasised that positive and well-reasoned discussions enhance the credibility of both the assembly and its members.

The Speaker said the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is the first paperless assembly in the country. He lauded the patriotic spirit and dedication of the people of the state and reiterated that efforts are being made to enhance efficiency, transparency and public engagement in legislative functioning. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD