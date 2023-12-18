Winter Session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly to commence on Tuesday

Shimla, Dec 18 (PTI) The five days Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly at Tapovan in Kangra district is likely to start on a stormy note on Tuesday as the BJP and ruling Congress are preparing to pin down each other.

Upbeat after the resounding victory in the assembly polls in three states, the BJP seems to be in an aggressive mood and would not miss any opportunity to attack the government.

The tone of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at the 'Akrosh' rally in Dharamshala on Monday indicated the same.

The BJP leaders have indicated that issues like "unfulfilled poll guarantees", tardy pace of development, failure to check the rising prices, unemployment and deteriorating law and order situation would be raised during this session.

The issue of financial assistance from the Centre for providing relief to disaster-hit people and restoration works is also likely to generate heat as the Congress government has been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime of not giving any special relief package to the state.

The BJP on the other hand has been blaming the government for not giving due credit to the Centre for the financial assistance given to the state.

The issue of "water cess on hydropower projects", a major decision of the state government for resource mobilisation is another contentious issue as the Centre has asked the states to withdraw the cess. PTI BPL AS AS