Winter session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha recorded 106 per cent productivity

Dharamsala (HP) Dec 21 (PTI) The four-day-long winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, which concluded here on Saturday, achieved a record productivity rate of 106 per cent, an official said.

Advertisment

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced the indefinite adjournment of the seventh session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha, with four meetings spanning a total of 21 hours and 20 minutes.

During the discussions in the session, the ruling party contributed 9 hours and 30 minutes, while the opposition participated for 8 hours and 30 minutes.

The session also marked a historic milestone with the launch of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) on December 18, making Himachal Pradesh a pioneer in digitised legislative processes, Pathania said.

Advertisment

The session featured the inaugural "Zero Hour," during which 26 subjects were discussed, he added.

Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, Anuradha Rana, became the first legislator to raise an issue under Zero Hour.

According to Pathania, a total of 14 government bills were introduced and passed in the HP Vidhan Sabha.

Advertisment

In private member business, of the three resolutions presented on December 20, one was withdrawn, one deferred for the next session, and one was partially discussed due to time constraints.

Reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on state finances and public health infrastructure were also tabled, he said.

The Speaker also mentioned that the assembly held 27 meetings in 2024 across the budget, monsoon and winter sessions, with an overall productivity rate of 96 per cent.

Advertisment

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was held from December 18 to December 21 at the Tapovan campus in Dharamshala. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD