Winter session of Jharkhand assembly from December 5 to 11

Ranchi, Nov 12 (PTI) The winter session of the Jharkhand assembly will be held from December 5 to 11, an official said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

There will be five working days during the session, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

At the meeting, 18 proposals were approved by the cabinet, including declaring 'clarias magur' as the state fish, she said.

"Once it is declared state fish, further actions will be taken for its conservation and promotion," she added.

Dadel said the government has also decided to set up STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) laboratories in one 'CM School of Excellence' in each district, with one unit costing Rs 20 lakh.

The cabinet gave its approval for the construction, operation, maintenance and management of 'Hotel Baidyanath Vihar' in Deoghar as a 4-star hotel under PPP (public-private partnership) mode at an estimated cost of Rs 113.97 crore.

Approval was also granted for the notification of model rules for the implementation of three new criminal laws.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to amend the rules for recruitment of wireless sub-inspectors and constables in the India Reserve Battalion.

"The main amendment will be made to the physical test rule, which was earlier 8 km for men and 4 km for women. Now, it has been fixed at 1,600 metre in six minutes for men and 1,600 metre in 10 minutes for women," Dadel said. PTI SAN SAN SOM