Winter session of Karnataka legislature in Belagavi from Dec 9

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) The winter session of the Karnataka legislature is scheduled to be held for 10 days from December 9 to 20 at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in the district headquarters town of Belagavi.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday issued an order summoning both Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council to meet at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi at 11.00 am on December 9.

Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra, has been hosting legislature sessions once a year since 2006.

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru, was built as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka.

Maharashtra claims Belagavi and some nearby places belong to it. PTI KSU ROH