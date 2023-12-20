Winter session of Maharashtra legislature concludes, next session from Feb 26

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, which began on December 7 here, concluded on Wednesday. The assembly cleared 17 bills during the session.

Advertisment

The next session of the legislature will be held in Mumbai from February 26, said assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

During the two-week-long winter session, the assembly worked for 110 hours, with a daily average of 10.05 hours, he said.

The assembly received 7,581 questions, of which 247 were accepted. As many as 34 questions were answered, Narwekar said.

The assembly also cleared 17 bills during the session, he said.

The 288-member lower house recorded a maximum attendance of 93 per cent, while 64.71 per cent was the minimum attendance. The average attendance during the winter session stood at 81.69 per cent, he said. PTI ND NR