Winter session of Maharashtra legislature from Dec 8 to 14

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from December 8 to 14 in Nagpur, officials said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at the Business Advisory Committee meetings of both Houses of the state legislature held here at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were present at the meetings.

The legislature will hold sittings on December 13 and 14, which fall on a Saturday and Sunday, the officials said.

The winter session is conventionally held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.

This time, the legislature session will be held amid the local body polls. Elections to 264 local bodies took place on Tuesday, while the State Election Commission has postponed polls to 24 others to December 20.

Polls to 154 wards in 76 out of these 264 local bodies will also be held on December 20.

Counting of votes for all the 288 local bodies will be taken up on December 21. PTI MR GK