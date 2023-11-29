Winter session of Maharashtra legislature from December 7 to 20 in Nagpur

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held between December 7 and 20, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

It will be held in the state's second capital Nagpur as per the tradition, they said.

"The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will start on December 7 and end on December 20," an official of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here, said.

As per the schedule, the session will have 10 working days, he said.

The opposition parties are likely to corner the Eknath Shinde-led government over Maratha reservation, unseasonal rains, investment into the state and other issues. PTI ND NP