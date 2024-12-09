Winter session of Maharashtra legislature to start on December 16

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will commence in Nagpur on December 16.

This announcement was made by legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday, the last day of the three-day special session of the lower house of the state legislature.

The winter session is expected to conclude on December 21 but the official announcement will be made after the business advisory committee met on December 18, said a Vidhan Bhavan official.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena has been designated as the leader of the legislative council.

Newly-elected members took oath as MLAs during the special session of the assembly held in Mumbai which also saw the election of the speaker and the Mahayuti alliance government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis winning a trust vote.

The winter session is conventionally held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for a third time on December 5 at a grand ceremony in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) took oath as deputy CMs at the ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI ND NSK