Winter session of Parliament from Dec 1 to 19: Rijiju

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

"The Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business)," Rijiju said on X.

"Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people," he said.