Winter session of Parliament unusually delayed, truncated: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday said the Winter session of Parliament beginning December 1 is "unusually delayed and truncated" as the government has "no business to transact, no bills to get passed and no debates to be allowed".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that the Winter session this year will have merely 15 working days.

"It has just been announced that the Winter Session of Parliament will be from Dec 1st till 19th.

"This is unusually delayed and truncated. It will be just 15 working days. What is the message being conveyed? Clearly the Government has no business to transact, no Bills to get passed, and no debates to be allowed," Ramesh said.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19.

Last year, the session was held from November 25 to December 20.