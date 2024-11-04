Winter session of West Bengal Assembly from Nov 25, RG Kar incident likely to spark stormy debates

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) The winter session of the West Bengal Assembly is expected to begin on November 25 and may last for about 10 days, sources said.

The upcoming session is expected to be stormy, with several contentious issues, including the RG Kar rape-murder incident, likely to be discussed.

The incident sparked large-scale protests both in West Bengal as well as across India.

While the official schedule of the session has not been finalised, insiders suggested that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) plans to bring a resolution condemning the Union government for allegedly withholding funds meant for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"The winter session is likely to begin on November 25, but the agenda is still being decided," West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee told PTI.

According to TMC sources, the government is likely to introduce a resolution criticising the central government for failing to release funds under PMAY, which in West Bengal operates as the Banglar Awas Yojana.

The scheme aims to provide housing assistance to the rural poor.

Recently, protests have erupted across West Bengal over alleged exclusions of beneficiaries under the Banglar Awas Yojana.

The state is currently conducting a field survey for around 11 lakh potential beneficiaries who were initially approved to receive financial support for house construction.

Villagers have been protesting in several districts, including Purulia, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas, particularly outside Block Development Offices (BDOs).

Many of them alleged that local TMC leaders have deliberately removed their names from the list of beneficiaries.

Under PMAY, beneficiaries in plain areas are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 1.2 lakh, while those in hilly or tribal regions receive Rs 1.3 lakh, distributed in two instalments.

The first round of funding for these beneficiaries is expected to be released in December. However, the West Bengal government claims it is funding the Banglar Awas Yojana on its own, as the central government has allegedly stopped its contributions.

On August 9, the body of an on-duty woman medic was found at RG Kar Hospital, sparking a 42-day "cease-work" protest by junior doctors across West Bengal who demanded justice, improved hospital security, and faster hiring of healthcare staff.

When the government missed a 24-hour deadline to address their demands, the junior doctors began a 17-day hunger strike on October 5, which ended on October 21 following a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI PNT ACD